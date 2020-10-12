ANDERSON — A dispute between the Anderson Police Department and Madison County Prosecutor’s Office remains in limbo over staffing that could result in some criminal charges not being filed.
The dispute developed last week when Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown informed Prosecutor Rodney Cummings that he was returning liaison officer Heather McClain to APD’s Detective Division.
Currently Sgt. William Ray is handling the chores of the liaison officer with the prosecutor’s office.
Cummings said there has been an agreement between the prosecutor’s office and police department concerning the liaison officer for 45 years.
“Without a liaison officer, criminals will go free because no charges are being filed,” Cummings said Thursday.
On Monday, Cummings said nothing has changed, but his office is still filing some criminal charges brought by APD officers.
He maintains that Brown has ordered APD officers not to come to the prosecutor’s office.
“The challenge is we have an armed robbery trial next week,” Cummings said. “Without the officers that will be witnessing coming to the office we can’t prepare for trial.
“I’m not debating with APD about whether or not the officers can come to my office.”
Cummings said he will issue subpoenas for the officers to appear at his office to prepare for the trial.
“If something is not resolved by the end of the week,” he said, “we’ll dismiss the armed robbery charge.”
Cummings said Brown is not taking into consideration the victims of crimes and the public.
Chief Brown didn’t return a telephone call from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment.
Last week, Brown said supervisors would bring APD cases to the prosecutor’s office for criminal charges to be filed.
Brown said there is no written memorandum of understanding between the police department and the prosecutor’s office on the appointment of a liaison officer.
Brown said his intention is to have McClain, the former liaison officer, attend an instructor’s development program to train the officers because of her background.
Cummings said the prosecutor has always had to approve who the liaison officer is that works in the office.
“I have to have confidence in that person,” Cummings said. “Not just their ability to do the job but that the person has the strength to deny requests for information from the chief.”
He explained the liaison officer has 24-hour access to the office, access to the computer system and all the notes for every case filed.
“Nobody is going to have access to our files or an office unless I approve it,” Cummings said.
Brown said he has a different point of view on the assignment in the prosecutor’s office.
“He doesn’t control my department,” he said. “My goal and objective is to work well with the prosecutors and judges. The entire way we operate has changed. What was needed in the 1980s is not needed today.”
