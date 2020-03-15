ANDERSON — As of Sunday there were no cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, according to the Madison County Health Department's Facebook page.
The department is posting daily updates through its Facebook account, and as of Saturday had tested six people.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported four new cases in Indiana on Sunday bringing the states total to 19.
The new cases involve residents of Hamilton and Marion counties.
Eleven counties in the state have reported cases.
According to ISDH's COVID-19 website, 121 people have been tested across the state.
“When we get a case, which we will, we know how to respond,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, earlier this week.
The Department's Facebook posting Sunday garnered several comments and over 200 shares by the afternoon.
Most comments shared a concern that more people were not being tested.
The Department said it is testing people in accordance with CDC and ISDH guidelines.
Some houses of worship including Madison Park Church of God held their Sunday services online only.
Others like Faith Church held services but told people at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19 or those not feeling well to stay home and watch the service online.
Pastor Walt Weaver told congregants to refrain from hugging and handshakes and opt for elbow bumps instead.
