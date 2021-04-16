ANDERSON — A special prosecutor has determined no criminal charges should be filed against an Alexandria police officer involved in a January fatal accident.
Special Prosecutor Rick Hertle issued a written brief to Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims on Thursday stating that Alexandria Officer Zachary Taylor's actions fail to rise to the level of a crime.
Investigating officers issued citations to Taylor for operating left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Friday the investigation of the case by the department is now closed.
Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said now that the sheriff’s department investigation is completed there will be an internal investigation of the accident.
On Jan. 24, Taylor struck Dylan Kelly Stinson, 22, of Alexandria with his patrol car in the 1000 block of Indiana 9.
Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said the initial evidence indicated Stinson was skateboarding along the highway near the entrance to Beulah Park when the accident occurred.
Taylor was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Richwine said Taylor was brought back to work earlier this month to an administrative assignment and will return to work as a police officer Monday on a restricted assignment.
Records show that Taylor is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, according to the sheriff.
Taylor previously worked for the Edgewood Police Department.
