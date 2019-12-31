Daleville Community Schools board of trustees in August revoked the charters of the Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, paving the way for the statewide online schools, which served a combined 7,200 students, to be closed down permanently by Sept. 30.
District officials, who said they had difficulty collecting data to assess the schools’ progress until changes in state law in 2018, said they were disturbed by several factors. Those included unmanaged exponential growth in enrollment of a student population with challenges that led to dismal graduate results; failure to comply with requirements for annual audits, standardized testing and special education; and possible dishonesty in course and teacher assignments.
Daleville, the authorizer for the schools, initially had given notice of possible revocation in February, paving the way for hearings to determine the online schools’ fates. Daleville officials believed they had reached an agreement with the virtual schools’ administrators in June only to issue a second notice of revocation about a month later when it became apparent the schools no longer were functioning.
In addition, it also came to the attention of the Indiana and federal departments of education that possible enrollment irregularities may have led to overpayments to the virtual schools. However, administrators denied any wrongdoing.
