Spencer Osborn

A caseworker with the Indiana Department of Child Services was charged with four felony counts of neglect of a dependent by the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

Spencer Day Osborn was charged on suspicion of failing to provide proper supervision over a 4-year-old boy after the child’s mother, Kathryn Hill, was charged with neglect.

Police described the 4-year-old’s physical condition as one of extreme neglect, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Chris Frazier of the Anderson Police Department.

“The child was in a state of malnutrition and appeared nearly unresponsive,” Frazier said in the affidavit. “The child could barely open his eyes and was making inaudible sounds.”