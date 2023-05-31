ANDERSON — No one was injured in a residential fire late Monday morning along Indiana 9 north of Anderson.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at 11:31 a.m. to 5219 N. Indiana 9. Personnel from the East Madison Fire Territory were first on the scene, arriving four minutes after the call was received.
East Madison and mutual-aid partners from Lafayette Township, Alexandria Fire Department, Pipe Creek Township and Yorktown Fire Department worked the scene for nearly two hours.
The fire was quickly contained, according to Shaun Wilson, public information officer for Lafayette Township Fire Department.
The home was unoccupied except for a small dog, which wasn't injured.
Wilson said the fire appeared to have spread from the exterior to an interior attic space. East Madison is conducting the investigation.