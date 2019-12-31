No. 2: Local residents voice opposition to projects

When historians look back on 2019 it will be marked by local residents joining together to have a voice in decisions being made on the direction of Madison County.
Residents joined forces to oppose a planned industrial solar farm, a substance abuse recovery center, and a proposed smelting operation.
Although local residents came together to voice their opposition, only one of the proposed developments was defeated with two remaining unclear.
Residents in northern Madison County banded together to oppose the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center, a 120-megawatt facility that would be an investment of $110 million.
The project was approved by the county Board of Zoning Appeals, but the county council denied a 10-year, 100% tax abatement.
Invenergy has delayed the start of construction and there are two pending lawsuits.
Residents in Pendleton and Lapel successfully blocked a proposed smelting operation proposed by Newco Metals along Indiana 13, just north of Interstate 69.
Anderson residents have voiced opposition to the proposed Progress House and Aspire Indiana Health substance abuse recovery center at the former Sonrise Retreat Center, 6720 S. Ridgeview Road.
The zoning has been approved with a request for a special exception to be considered by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 8.
