ANDERSON — There were no new reported coronavirus deaths or positive cases in Madison County during the past 24 hours.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Friday reported no new deaths related to the virus in Madison County, with the number remaining at 62. The last death reported in the county was seven days ago.
The state department also said there were no new positive cases leaving, the total in Madison County at 585. A total of 4,182 people have been tested.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, confirmed the information reported by the state.
The ISHD website on Friday showed 40 additional people in Indiana died from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths to 1,946.
Another 490 people tested positive for the virus, raising the number of cases in the state to 33,558.
The state reports that 16.1% of the 2,567 intensive care unit beds in the state were occupied by coronavirus patients. Coronavirus patients were using 5.1% of the 3,187 ventilators in state hospitals, an increase of 82 ventilators in use.
Madison County ranks seventh in the state for the number of deaths from the coronavirus.
Marion County has reported 571 deaths; Lake County, 185; Johnson County, 108; Hamilton County, 93; Hendricks County, 71; and Allen County, 68.
There were increases in all six counties that have experienced more deaths than Madison County in the past 24 hours.
Indiana Department of Corrections
The DOC reported Friday that 45 staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility and Pendleton juvenile facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, which was no change over the previous 24 hours.
The number of offenders dropped by six to 53 offenders in isolation and the number of offenders remained at 90 who have tested positive at the two Pendleton facilities.
