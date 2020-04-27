ANDERSON — For the third consecutive day, no new deaths were reported Monday in Madison County from COVID-19, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The health department also reported no new cases Monday.
Forty-five people in Madison County have died as a result of the virus since March 27, and 404 people have tested positive. The county has tested 1,629 people.
The lack of new deaths and cases in the county comes at a time when the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting an average of 651 new cases over the past five days. The number of deaths in Indiana has increased by 31 to 844, and the number of positive cases is now 15,691.
Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said the lack of new cases in the county could be caused by a delay in reporting from the state.
“We should not become complacent,” he cautioned.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the county’s board of health, said when more testing takes place in Madison County an increase in new cases will occur.
“It’s important not to panic when we see a spike,” he said.
Both Wright and Abbott said the county has done a good job in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the county health department, said people need to be diligent about washing their hands frequently and should maintain social distancing.
The number of staff members testing positive for the coronavirus at the state’s correctional facilities in Madison County remained unchanged Monday.
According to the state, 90% of Hoosiers who have died of COVID-19 are over the age of 60.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard. Marion County is reporting 267 deaths; Lake County has 70 reported deaths, Hamilton County is reporting 51 deaths and Johnson County has 51.
According to the ISDH website, counties that border Madison, not including Hamilton County, have reported a total of 31 deaths: Delaware, 13; Hancock, 9; Grant, 7; Henry, 1, and Tipton, 1.
