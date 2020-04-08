ANDERSON — The Indiana State Department of Health says six more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 143.
On Wednesday, the state continued to report 11 county residents have died from the novel coronavirus. A total of 565 people has been tested in Madison County.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay Noone said the county has rented two temporary morgue facilities to be prepared for a possible surge in deaths from the virus.
“These are at an off-site location,” she said. “The temporary morgue will be for COVID cases or deaths where we’re waiting for test results.”
Noone said both Anderson hospitals have limited space in their morgues.
Dr. Stephen Wright, health officer for Madison County, said Monday that, for the most part, county residents have done an excellent job in following the stay-at-home guidelines.
“There are other restrictions we can put into effect,” he said. “You wouldn’t like them.
“We’re going to see more and more cases,” Wright said of the projected peak of April 19. “Right now the hospitals are not overwhelmed.”
Wright cautioned that people can be contagious for three days before showing symptoms of the virus.
“Our concern is a second phase,” he said. “We’re learning from other states and countries how to deal with it.”
In neighboring Hamilton County, a significant increase in the number of total deaths was reported Wednesday, with the number standing at 15 compared to 10 on Tuesday.
Marion County has recorded 58 COVID-19 related deaths and Lake County has 12 deaths.
Statewide, 203 Hoosiers have died of the coronavirus. The state is reporting 5,943 positive tests and has tested 30,869 people.
The mortality rate for Madison County remains at 13%.
Of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Madison County, the largest age group infected is 18 residents ages 60 to 69. Sixteen people ages 30 to 39 have tested positive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.