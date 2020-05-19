ANDERSON — For the fifth consecutive day the Madison County Health Department is reporting no new coronavirus deaths in the county.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, also said Tuesday that no new positive cases of the virus had been reported.
The county’s death toll from the coronavirus remains at 61 and the number of local residents who tested positive is 552.
Grimes said the state has taken over contact tracking for people who may have been exposed to the virus and there were no reported new cases.
“I feel like we’re doing pretty well,” she said of the latest numbers. “I think people are washing their hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”
The local health department started offering testing for the virus on Monday.
Grimes said 24 people were tested on the first day and she expected 33 to be tested Tuesday.
Test results are expected in three to five days.
Grimes said about half of those people tested thus far have received the nasal swab and the other half had the blood draw for antibody testing.
“We’re thankful to be able to offer this service and the help of health officer Dr. (Stephen) Wright and Dr. (Troy) Abbott,” she said.
Grimes said most of the people requesting the coronavirus testing are over the age of 50.
The Indiana State Department of Health website is showing different numbers for Madison County because of a lag in reporting.
On Monday, the state’s website showed 57 deaths, 553 positive cases and 3,326 people tested in Madison County. The state is showing that 89.5% of the deaths in the county were people over the age of 60 and 41% of the positive cases are for the same age group.
On Tuesday, ISDH reported 57 new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total from the coronavirus to 1,678.
The state reported 481 new cases. That raises the number of people who have tested positive to 28,705. The state is showing 3,625 positive cases are among residents of long-term care facilities.
The number of beds in intensive care units across the state decreased by 60 to 2,614 with 16.1% being used by coronavirus patients.
The number of ventilators currently in use statewide also decreased by 16 to 3,077 with 6.7% being used by COVID-19 patients.
Madison County continues to rank sixth in Indiana for the number of deaths from the coronavirus. Marion County has recorded 497 deaths; Lake County has had 144; Johnson County reports 97; Hamilton County, 92; and Allen County, 65.
Surrounding counties
The state board of health’s website reported that Hancock County has experienced 24 deaths from the coronavirus and 301 people have tested positive.
Numbers for other counties adjacent to Madison County include: Delaware County, 23 deaths and 297 positive cases; Grant County, 19 deaths and 167 positive tests; Henry County, four deaths and 137 cases; and Tipton County, one death and 21 cases.
