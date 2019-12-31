No. 1 of 2019: Pendleton struck by EF-2 tornado

PENDLETON — No one died when an EF-2 tornado touched down in Pendleton on May 27, but the destruction and devastation left in its wake was almost unimaginable.
The tornado hit around 8:05 p.m. on Memorial Day just west of Pendleton moving through the north side of town toward Huntsville. Many eyewitnesses said the tornado appeared so fast that it was over before they could even take shelter.
Streets into the town were closed and the curious turned away by law enforcement as the community was ordered to shelter in place or evacuate. Power outages and three broken gas lines – caused by uprooted trees – added to the chaos.
Among the debris, broken glass and crushed cars, however, were stories of neighbor helping neighbor and tales of hope, compassion within a community now united by recovery efforts.
Power and gas lines were fixed within days, and volunteers helped to feed the community, cut down trees, remove limbs and haul them away.
“That was unbelievable,” said Tom Ecker, executive director of Madison County Emergency Management Agency. “We had over 5,000 volunteers that registered with us.”
Generators and portable restrooms were brought in so the annual June Jamboree in Falls Park could take place eight days after the tornado.
While battle scars remained, including the removal of dozens of trees from the park, the community celebrated their efforts and business slowly returned to normal.
The stories that unfolded after the tornado included those thankful to be alive such as Marilyn Strange, 71, when a tree — about 100 years old — slammed into a pole barn and crushed a truck where she and seven other people had gathered for the holiday.
Brian Hayden said he was outside when the tornado hit, but avoided being injured by falling trees or flying debris. He said the thing he will never forget is that the sky did not change colors — something that can happen during tornado formations.
Edward Sutton was still clearing trees and other debris from the streets of downtown Pendleton after the tornado hit. He had been working for at least 15 hours.
Charlene Allen spent hours picking up tiny American flags crushed beneath the limbs of a fallen tree in her front yard.
It wasn’t an urgent task considering the other damage littering her yard, but one she said was of importance.
“My husband was very upset because the flags were on the ground,” she said. “He is a veteran.”
Addison Farrer, 20, spent her birthday handing out free water, hot dogs and potato chips from a golf cart a day after the tornado. She said she hoped the refreshments would bring comfort to those working in the hot, humid afternoon.
About 1,500 structures were surveyed after the tornado and 500 were damaged to one degree or another, Ecker said. Roughly 30 to 40 of the structures sustained heavy damage or were destroyed.
One of the biggest problems for homeowners after the tornado was tree removal, he said. A survey showed that most insurance companies paid $500 to homeowners for tree removal — per event.
Ecker said people with more than one tree that had to be removed found themselves underinsured and requiring additional assistance.
Uprooted trees were also difficult to have removed, Ecker said.
“Insurance covers the removal of limbs and the tree itself, but not the root ball,” he said. “We have had some of them that are 10 to 12 feet in diameter.”
Ecker said a long-term recovery committee continues to address individual needs of residents affected by the tornado and will remain in place until at least May 2020.
“If it needs to go longer it will,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.