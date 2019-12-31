No. 3: Politics divides us from national level down

The political divide in Washington reached all the way down to the local level in 2019.
The people of Madison County seem to be split along party lines in their views of President Trump and other leaders in Washington as impeachment proceedings continue.
As The Herald Bulletin’s Pulse of the Voters series found that support or condemnation of the president seemed to correspond to party affiliation with little chance of anyone’s mind being changed.
In the Anderson mayoral race, Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. won reelection, beating out Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak. Dirty politics reared its head with flyers containing altered newspaper headlines and all three candidates attacking the personal and professional lives of the others.
