Special public officials landed in hot water either for their actions or posting on social media.
Assistant Anderson City Attorney Evan Broderick, the son of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Evan Broderick entered pleas of guilty to the two charges, resigned as assistant city attorney and is awaiting disciplinary action at the state level.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters was demoted by Mayor Broderick after months of controversy following the arrest of his son, Adam, an APD officer on charges of domestic violence.
Allegations of professional misconduct were raised by the Indiana State Police following the arrest of Watters’ son.
Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer was demoted by the town council for posts made on social media.
Farrer was eventually reinstated by the town council as the chief of police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.