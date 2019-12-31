The Anderson Police Department was criticized in 2019 for failing to take appropriate actions, including one case where a woman was found dead in her apartment.
Angela Heichel and Samantha Madore said their children were attacked by the same child, but police refused to do anything. Heichel shared videos of her 13-year-old daughter on social media being bullied and physically beaten by the girl.
The women said officers were uncompassionate and dismissive in both incidents telling one 13-year-old to quit crying after she was physically attacked and chastising her for not finding an adult after it happened saying, “you have nobody to blame but yourself.”
Bobbi Price said APD officers told her 14-year-old son and the three 12-year-old girls he was trying protect from being picked on that they shouldn’t have “run their mouth” and should be home, not walking around the city.
Price said her son suffered a concussion and cracked rib in the attack, but officers did not take pictures of his injures until the next day when she demanded something be done.
Nicole Mitchell said APD failed her friend, Mona Davis.
Mitchell said repeated welfare checks were requested on Davis beginning June 12, but APD said they didn’t have the correct address and then officers said there was no one at the second address.
Mitchell eventually made a missing person report on Davis on June 18.
The Herald Bulletin contacted APD about Davis, 53, but was told she was not missing.
“She’s spoken with the family and told her daughter that she’s leaving for Florida,” Maj. Joel Sandefur said in a voicemail the morning of June 20. “The landlord said the apartment’s been vacated. Family members are saying mom is cutting ties with the kids and that she was moving to Florida.”
APD found Davis’ body in her apartment that evening. Her daughter, Bonnie Katherine Joslin, is accused of killing Davis in her apartment on June 5.
