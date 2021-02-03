ORESTES — No serious injuries were reported after a train struck a semi-trailer at a crossing on County Road 300 West early Wednesday.
The accident took place shortly after midnight. According to reports, the driver of the semi-trailer was attempting to beat the train across the crossing.
The train struck the trailer, which struck a car that was stopped at the crossing.
The semi-trailer was transporting ketchup, which was scattered throughout the scene by the impact.
Brian Cuneo, chief of the Alexandria Fire Department, said the truck was leaving Red Gold and the train hit the rear axle of the trailer.
Cuneo said the trailer swung around and landed on top of the stopped car.
“The occupants of the car were able to climb out on their own,” he said. “It’s amazing that nobody got hurt. I have never seen an accident like this in my career.”
The accident is being investigated by the Indiana State Police.
The railroad crossing, located just south of Orestes, has warning lights but no stop arms.
The Alexandria Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Alexandria and Orestes police departments, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Van Buren Township Fire Department.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.