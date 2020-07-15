ANDERSON — A chain-reaction crash early Wednesday closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 69, just north of the Pendleton exit.
According to police reports, Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched at 5:16 a.m. for an accident involving three vehicles, with no serious injuries reported.
Jessica Jones, 22, 2900 block of Fountain Street, Anderson, said she was traveling south on the interstate and swerved to miss an object in the road.
Jones told police she swerved to the outside shoulder, hit the rumble strips and overcorrected, losing control of the vehicle. Her car hit a guardrail and came to a stop in the left inside lane.
Jones exited the vehicle with her two small children and the car was struck several times.
The accident report states Jones and the two children were uninjured at the scene but were transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. One of the children recently had a heart procedure.
Jeffrey Harless, 51, Markleville, said he was traveling south when he noticed a car parked on the side of the road with no hazard lights on.
Harless said he swerved and struck the vehicle of Paul Pellinen, 55, Daleville, and then struck another vehicle.
Harless came to a stop in the roadside ditch.
Pellinen told police he was traveling south on the interstate and noticed a vehicle sitting crossways across two lanes of the interstate.
He attempted to swerve but struck Jones' car with the right front of his vehicle.
