ELWOOD — A Noblesville company is relocating its operations to a vacant building in Elwood.
DEPCO Products announced Monday that it is moving into the former flea market location on Ind. 37 sometime in June.
According to a press release, DEPCO is a market leader in the supply of aftermarket parts for heavy equipment in the construction and agricultural industries.
The company currently employs 25 people and is expected to add more positions after the relocating to Elwood.
DEPCO is moving to a larger facility to accommodate the increasing demand for its products.
The Elwood facility will increase the company’s production footprint by 400%, the press release stated.
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said Tuesday that DEPCO Products intends to be in operation in June.
“No incentives have been approved,” Jones said. “Depending on the investment, we will consider a tax abatement or to include the site in the tax increment financing district.”
Jones said DEPCO is in the process of renovating the existing floorspace for manufacturing. He said the current owner of the building is replacing the roof.
“It’s another great day for the city of Elwood as we continue to grow and attract new business,” Jones said. “The addition of DEPCO Products in our city shows that the city of Elwood is back on the map for the right reasons.”
