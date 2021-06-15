ANDERSON — An Anderson couple was seriously injured when a Noblesville man struck the motorcycle they were riding and then ran over the driver of the motorcycle.
According to a press release by the Anderson Police Department, Kerry and Barbara Hinkle, both 62, were struck by a vehicle driven by Rodger McClain, 60, of Noblesville near the intersection of 38th Street and Ridge Road at 6:25 p.m. on Monday.
Witnesses said McClain was traveling westbound when he made a sudden turn, cutting off the motorcycle.
The motorcycle stuck the side driver's side door, and Kerry Hinkle was thrown from the bike into the pathway of the truck McClain was driving. Kerry Hinkle was struck by the vehicle as it came to a stop, according to the press release.
"After the crash occurred, McClain fled the scene on foot and, with the assistance of the APD K9 division, was later apprehended in the 4100 block of Madison Avenue and taken into police custody," the press release states.
The Anderson Crash Team responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation, according to the press release.
Kerry Hinkle was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment and Barbara Hinkle remains in stable condition in a local Anderson hospital, according to a press release.
McClain is facing preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated.
