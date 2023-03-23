ANDERSON — A second defendant who pleaded guilty in a child sex exploitation case has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Wednesday sentenced Anthony Carnes, 43, Noblesville, to an executed sentence of 11 years after Carnes pleaded guilty to 11 counts of child exploitation.
Judge Hopper ruled that Carnes is a sexually violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.
Last week in a related case, Hopper sentenced Ryan Harvey, 34, Wednesday to 11 years with the Indiana Department of Correction and required him to register as a sex offender for life.
The state’s case was presented by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Tyler Mitchell, a detective with the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, the investigation started in June 2022.
A woman told investigators that Carnes had on his cellphone messages exchanged with an unknown person about having sexual relations with juveniles.
A search warrant was served on Carnes’ Noblesville residence, where two electronic devices were taken into custody and sent to the Fishers Police Department Digital Lab.
Carnes admitted to Mitchell that he was communicating through text messages with Harvey, who lived in Madison County, requesting photographs that he later received of the children.