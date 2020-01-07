It's that time of year again ... nominate all your favorite things in The Herald Bulletin's Best of Madison County 2020 survey.

Fill in your nominations in this first-round ballot from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14. Businesses, organizations and people based in Madison County, Indiana, are eligible.

The top five nominated in each category will be placed on the final ballot for online voting Jan. 16-Jan. 26. Winners will be announced in a special section in the Feb. 20 edition of The Herald Bulletin.

Click here to begin the survey.

For more information, contact Scott Underwood, editor of The Herald Bulletin, at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or (765) 640-4845.

Tags

Recommended for you