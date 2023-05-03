Nominations are open for this year’s Hometown Heroes.
We all know someone who has done more than their share to help others with food, comfort, care, companionship and other needs. Help us recognize those special people. Nominate them today.
Go to the Hometown Heroes link at heraldbulletin.com to make your nomination. If you prefer to mail your submission, send to Hometown Heroes, c/o Scott Underwood, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN, 46016.
Please remember to include a photo; submissions will not be included in the Hometown Heroes special section without a photo. Nominations are limited to 300 words and must be for a person who lives or works in the Madison County area.
Deadline for submissions to be received is May 11. The Hometown Heroes section will be published as part of the May 26 print edition of The Herald Bulletin.