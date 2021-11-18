INDIANAPOLIS — No one was hurt when a gun accidentally discharged as an officer was cleaning the weapon inside Indiana’s state government complex in Downtown Indianapolis, authorities said.
A law enforcement officer assigned to the Indiana secretary of state’s securities division was cleaning the gun Wednesday when it fired, said Allen Carter, spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.
Carter said State Police is investigating the incident, in accordance with standard procedure, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The secretary of state’s securities division is in the Indiana Government Center South building, which is adjacent to the Statehouse.
The division regulates the state’s securities industry with an eye toward protecting Hoosier investors.
The division’s Prosecution Assistance Unit is comprised of law enforcement officers and attorneys who investigate and prosecute criminal violations of Indiana securities statutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.