ANDERSON — Children and parents were able to pick up some free school supplies at Mommy Movement Inc. on Tuesday, including backpacks, notebooks, hand sanitizer and books provided by the Anderson Public Library.
Located at 424 E. 14th St. in Anderson, Mommy Movement provides services to single mothers in need.
The nonprofit was founded by Marcia Thompson, a day care provider and former medical assistant, who felt inspired to help mothers in need after her children’s father died eight years ago.
The organization offers an outdoor food box, an indoor pantry and a clothing closet, as well as computers where clients can use the internet and apply for jobs. Single mothers can also get help with creating resumes, buying insurance, completing job applications and finding child care.
Many of Thompson’s clients, she said, come to Anderson from larger cities seeking a less expensive and less urban way of life. They sometimes find themselves in trouble without having family or friends to lean on in hard times.
“Some people don’t have people who care,” Thompson said. “I just want them to know you can recover. You can do it. You can come out of anything. If you don’t have support, call us.”
The greatest need, Thompson said, is resources, such as avoiding utility shut-offs, getting clothes, and finding and keeping employment.
One of Thompson’s goals is to create an emergency shelter in Anderson for women and children.
Although her focus is on single mothers, Thompson said she doesn’t turn away single fathers in need of assistance.
“I have helped single fathers, but it’s not the need here in Anderson,” Thompson said.
Nakisha Shelton, a Mommy Movement volunteer, kept busy round the office Tuesday getting supplies ready for the giveaway. Shelton said she found the organization when she was in need and decided to give back by volunteering.
“I was in need. I came here and we started to talk about her organization and I was amazed,” Shelton said.
Shelton was doing the shopping for Tuesday’s giveaway when she encountered some unexpected support.
A man noticed the large amount of school supplies she was buying and, upon learning that she was buying for a giveaway, offered to pay for a large amount of supplies himself. Wishing for this donation to remain anonymous, the man refused to give his name, Shelton said.
“It’s a great feeling that you’re doing something good for the community,” Shelton said.
Thompson said the greatest success is letting mothers in need know that they have support.
“They come in here, they shed a tear and they say thank you,” Thompson said. “That’s a success right there.”
