It's not too late to add your generosity to the Empty Stocking Fund, which goes to the Salvation Army to help families in need at the holidays and year round.
The 2022 campaign is well below the goal of $30,000. With your help, we can get closer to that goal — and perhaps reach it.
Contribute by Friday morning, and your donation will be listed in the last campaign update in this coming Saturday's newspaper.
Mail cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Donations can also be dropped off at the newspaper office during business hours.