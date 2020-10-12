ANDERSON — A November bid date has been set for the purchase of body cams and in-car computers for the Anderson Police Department.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday set Nov. 23 as the date to receive bids for the 110 body cameras and 95 upgraded computers for the patrol cars.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said last week the city is hoping to use federal CARES Act money to purchase the laptops.
The city is working on a financing agreement to purchase the equipment in the first part of next year with the first payment not due until the end of 2021.
Broderick said the city will seek grant funding to help pay for the body cameras.
Also on Monday, the Safety Board continued the disciplinary hearing for APD Officer Taylor Sanderson. The hearing had been scheduled for Friday. No new date was set.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said the hearing has to be in person and the continuance was to make sure that all the witnesses were available.
Safety Board member NiCale Rector, who has recused herself from the Sanderson hearing, abstained from voting on the continuance.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, objected to the postponement because Sanderson has not been paid while on administrative leave.
Police Chief Jake Brown is seeking Sanderson’s termination with the department following allegations after a dispatcher with Madison County Central Dispatch filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson.
The dispatcher told The Herald Bulletin that Sanderson inappropriately touched her last October while the two were working.
Sanderson is accused of conduct unbecoming of an officer; immoral conduct; conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare; and violation of department rules.
After reviewing the result of the internal investigation, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings determined Sanderson’s actions didn’t warrant the filing of any criminal charges.
Other business
Chief Brown said he will be providing the police union with a new order pertaining to the use of force.
Brown said he will deliver the draft of the proposed order to Anderson to allow 10 days to comment.
The proposed new order will be presented in the future to the Safety Board.
The board awarded two contracts to Cox Recycling Co. for the emergency demolition of two houses damaged by fire.
Cox bid $5,100 to demolish 2606 Halford St. and $7,550 to demolish 2633 Halford St.
Cox was the lowest of the three bids received by the Safety Board.
