ANDERSON — The two subsidiaries of NTN Americas Region in Anderson are merging into one manufacturing campus.
The company announced Wednesday that the merger will take effect April 1 and will be known as NTN Driveshaft-Anderson.
The merger will enable coordination and improvement of product operations, inventory management and customer delivery, a press release stated.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Thursday that company officials have informed city officials there will be no impact on local employment.
“They will continue to hire at the rate planned,” Winkler said. “The new equipment at NTN Driveshaft and NTK Precision Axle is moving forward.”
The City Council last week approved a seven-year 75% tax abatement on new equipment in the Anderson facility with an investment of $58 million.
Teresa Amburgey, director of human resources for NTN, said the company currently has 357 employees and noted that 220 are residents of Anderson.
With the $58 million investment, the company plans to employ another 140 people in Anderson with a starting salary of $39,921.
The company plans to fill the 140 new jobs over the next three years.
The NTN Driveshaft Anderson subsidiary will be led by President Hitoshi Aoki.
“This merger enables NTN to improve focused improvements for each subsidiary and streamline operations for improved service to our customers,” Aoki said.
“We’ve had an excellent experience in Anderson since we arrived in 2016,” he said. “During the past few years NTN has invested in constructing two new manufacturing facilities in Anderson and become a significant employer with over 450 associates. We look forward to a continuing a successful relationship as we grow our business and continue to hire local citizens for our expanding operations.”
The company is installing new equipment, Aoki said at the City Council meeting.
He said the company wants to pre-process components in Anderson for final assembly instead of shipping the parts from Japan and China.
