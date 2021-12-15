ANDERSON — This year for Christmas, Christy Fischer and a group of friends made homemade Christmas gifts for nurses at Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson and Elwood.
A few years back, Fischer attended a holiday bazaar and picked up a pamphlet that said 80% of nursing home residents never receive visitors.
After learning that, Fischer and a group of friends decided to help out. They met for “crafts and cocktails” and created homemade gifts for residents in nursing homes.
Gifts range from wreaths to ornaments and other small decorations.
The first year, Fischer and her friends went to a nursing home in Kansas City. In the years that followed, they traveled to a few different nursing homes in Missouri, Kansas and Indiana.
Fischer, a Missouri resident, is originally from Elwood which is why she brought her outreach to Indiana.
However, due to COVID-19, the group had to switch its focus in 2020.
“We weren’t allowed to go into nursing homes anymore, so ... we started going to hospitals.”
Fischer also said they knew they needed to recognize all of the hard work that nurses have done throughout the pandemic.
“I know it’s just a small token, but you have a lot of people thinking about you,” she said to a group of nurses at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson.
Last year, the group made gifts for the nurses at a local hospital in Lake Ozark, Missouri.
Fischer was back home in Elwood during Thanksgiving, and she used that opportunity to pass out gifts to the hospital nurses in Elwood.
On Wednesday, while home again for Christmas, Fischer headed to Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson to do the same.
Many of the nurses at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson were very appreciative of Fischer and her group for making these gifts for them.
“I think everybody needs anything uplifting at the moment because it’s hard in the holidays,” said Josh Johnson, one of the nurses. “I think anything that brings a little Christmas spirit or Christmas joy is amazing.”
Kim Nealon, vice president of nursing services, said that the staff at Ascension St. Vincent is amazing and deserves being recognized in this way.
“It’s nice to be appreciated, especially in these very difficult times,” said nurse Nika Hudson.
