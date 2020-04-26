ANDERSON — They are on the front lines daily in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The nurses and support staff at Anderson’s two hospitals are helping patients and their families get through the pandemic. But they’re also concerned about their own families.
Carlie Morlock has been a registered nurse for seven years and is the patient care coordinator for the emergency department at Community Hospital Anderson.
Jen White has been a nurse for 12 years and is the infection control manager at the hospital.
“One of the toughest parts of the COVID crisis is that patients have had no visitors,” Morlock said. “So that means we wear many hats to give patients the care they need.
“We are not only their nurse, but also their family and support person,” she said. “We take our time talking with families, we answer their questions and are honest with them about their loved ones’ health.”
Morlock said the toughest part is the unknown of the coronavirus.
“New information comes out daily, and we focus on keeping up with the best practices for ourselves and our patients,” she said. “Making sure we are keeping ourselves and our families safe is a big concern of mine.”
Morlock said she has not seen her grandparents for several weeks.
“I know each of us are very tedious about how we leave the hospital,” she said. “Getting ‘unready’ from work before leaving takes 30 to 45 minutes. We bring a change of clothes and shoes. We use gloves and plastic bags for belongings.”
White is the mother of two teenage boys.
“I have spent many long days and nights at the hospital — more time with my work family than I have my husband and sons,” she said. “This has been a learning experience for all of us.”
White said she explained to her two sons that the virus is like the flu, only more contagious.
“That is something that I worry about every day, just like every health care provider,” she said of the possibility of infecting family members. “I practice excellent hand hygiene and wear the recommended PPE (personal protection equipment) to avoid taking germs home.”
Both women said morale among the staff at Community Hospital remains at a high level.
“The team is amazing; the teamwork is top notch,” White said. “There is a varied level of fear, stress and worry. But that has not affected the incredible care that this team provides to patients. You can still see smiles, even behind the masks.”
Morlock said that, despite the additional stress, the morale at the hospital remains high.
“We are all pitching in and doing our part to help each other,” she said. “Information changes daily, and our staff has been flexible and willing to roll with the changes.
“Everything from how we enter rooms to the flow of our department work has changed, but we remain positive,” Morlock said. “We are doing what needs to be done.”
Both women said the community support has been incredible in supplying masks, homemade cards and drawings from kids.
Concerning the possibility of Gov. Eric Holcomb lifting the stay-at-home order, Morlock thinks May would be too early.
“I know it’s hard to stay home, and businesses are affected,” she said. “But to keep more people safe, alive and healthy, be prepared to maintain precautions when the order is lifted.”
White agreed.
“We still need to remain diligent with social distancing, washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face and stay home when sick,” she said. “In an effort to keep all of us safe, this should be the new normal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.