ANDERSON — An employee of a local nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19.
Michelle Schaefer of Trilogy Health Services said they learned an employee at Bethany Pointe Health Campus tested positive for the virus on Friday.
“This individual has been placed on self-isolation and is receiving the appropriate medical care,” according to a press release from Trilogy Health Services.
Ownership of the nursing home, 1707 Bethany Road, is listed as Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The facility had 44 occupied residential care beds and 32 occupied Alzheimer beds on Jan. 17.
The nursing home is also a clinical training site for nurse aide training, according to the state.
Schaefer did not indicate the degree of contact the employee had with the residents living at the nursing home.
Precautions have been taken to guard against the potential spread of viral infections and they are based on the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicare Services in addition to state officials, according to the press release.
Individuals entering the nursing home, including employees, pharmacy providers and medically essential vendors are being screened before they enter the nursing home, the press release states.
Those that do not pass the screening are not permitted to enter the facilities and are asked to leave immediately.
Other precautions taken at the facility including both residents and employees have their temperatures taken twice a day and are monitored for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
The campus is sanitized on a daily basis, personal protective equipment is available to team members, food is delivered to resident rooms and group activities have been cancelled.
“We will continue to communicate with residents, employees and family members as we receive more information,” the press release states.
