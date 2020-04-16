ANDERSON — An off-duty correctional officer arguing with another woman at a gas station was later charged with refusing to aid an officer and drug possession, according to police.
Brandi Bell Speights, 38, is charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Class B misdemeanor refusal to aid an officer and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Anderson police were dispatched to the Shell gas station at the intersection of 32nd Street and Columbus Avenue for two women fighting around 6 p.m. April 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Brandon Reynolds.
Reynolds and Anderson Police Department Officer Ashley Gravely separated the two women and Reynolds began talking to Speights. He said she was yelling and he told her she would need to calm down or else she would go to jail for disorderly conduct.
“I noticed at this time the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the breath of this subject,” Reynolds wrote. “The subject told me that she was not going to speak with me because she wanted to hear what the other subject was telling officer Gravely.”
Reynolds said Speights started to walk toward Gravely and the other woman so he stood between them and “ordered this subject aid officer Gravely and me with our investigation by standing next to my police vehicle.”
He said Speights “refused to obey this order,” but did not say how the order was disobeyed. He said he asked her for her identification and if she had any weapons.
Speights told Reynolds she did not have her identification on her, but it might be in her truck.
“I then performed an outer clothing pat-down of her person and located nothing of danger,” Reynolds wrote. “After I finished this she started to walk towards her vehicle. I told her that I did not wish for her to go to her vehicle to retrieve her ID because I did not know if she had any weapons inside, but to instead give me her information verbally.”
Reynolds said Speights said her name was Brandi and continued to yell and “act disorderly again” and “attracting the attention of people near the area.”
He said he placed her in handcuffs, double-locked them and put her in the back of his police vehicle. Reynolds said he later asked her for her information or if she had an ID in the vehicle and Speights said she had her work ID “somewhere in the vehicle.”
“She gave me permission to retrieve this from her belongings,” Reynolds wrote.
He said a purse on the front passenger seat contained a purple bag. Inside the bag was a pill bottle containing a piece of plastic wrapped around a crystal-like substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Reynolds said he also found a meth pipe and a straw “commonly used to snort illegal drugs.”
He said he found a photo ID of Speights on a uniform for a corrections officer in the back seat.
