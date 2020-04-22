LAPEL — Lapel Police Department Capt. Jonathon Buffington was placed on indefinite paid administrative suspension pending completion of an internal investigation after authorities say he was involved in an ATV accident where a woman sustained a serious hand injury.
No criminal charges are being filed at this time, Madison County Sheriff’s Department Operations Commander Michael Warner said.
The accident occurred about 2:18 a.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Main Street in Lapel, said Lapel Chief Kelly Naselroad in a press release.
Deputy Sgt. Gregory Adams reported that when he arrived, the victim, Kathryn Lee, 26, was receiving first aid from Lapel Officer Timothy Petty near an overturned ATV. Lee was suffering from a serious hand laceration, according to Adams.
Petty asked Adams if MCSD would take primary responsibility for the accident, saying the ATV belonged to Buffington and the victim was possibly in a relationship with Buffington.
“Officer Petty said he believed Mr. Buffington was operating the ATV at the time of the accident and had left the scene and returned to his residence, where he notified central dispatch of the accident while using his department issued portable radio,” Adams wrote in an initial report.
Buffington reported to dispatch the accident occurred in the area of 10th Street and Central Avenue. The accident, however, was located near 10th Street and Main Street, more than six blocks away.
Before she was taken to the hospital, Lee told Adams she had been drinking “a lot,” when someone told her “let’s go home” and she left with the unknown person. She repeatedly told Adams she was the passenger in the ATV and never operated the vehicle.
Lee also did not identify Buffington as someone in the ATV.
Adams said he remained at the scene while the ATV was rolled over onto all four wheels and a red cellphone still playing music fell from the vehicle. The phone was in a black case with a pop socket that had the words “In Glock We Trust.”
“As I inspected the interior of the ATV, I observed blood on the passenger rear window, directly behind where Ms. Lee would have been positioned as well as the ground just outside of the passenger side door,” Adams wrote.
When authorities went to Buffington’s home, he told them he struck his head during the accident, but otherwise he was “good.” He repeatedly said he did not remember who was driving the ATV and then at one point told Adams that Lee was driving. Buffington confirmed Lee’s account that both of them were drinking at a friend’s home prior to the incident.
Buffington told Adams that after hitting his head he woke up laying on top of Lee as the vehicle came to rest on its side. Buffington told authorities he could not find his cellphone so he ran home to use his radio. He later identified the phone found at the scene and Adams returned it to his possession.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was notified of the accident, but Indiana Conservation Officer Mark Baker said MCSD has authority of the investigation.
In addition to his paid administrative leave, Buffington received a five-day unpaid administrative suspension for violations of the Lapel Police Department policies and procedures on Monday, said Naselroad in a press release.
Buffington has been employed by the department for more than three years.
“This matter is still an ongoing investigation and under review by the Lapel Town Board,” Naselroad said in the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.