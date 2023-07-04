MUNCIE — The regional director of U.S. Housing & Urban Development says the agency is working diligently to provide affordable housing.
Diane Shelley spoke recently at a conference of housing authority executives from the Great Lakes Region, which includes Indiana.
“We believe that housing is a human right,” she said.
Through the Ginnie Mae program, the national federal agency is talking with bankers about the need to provide funding for the development of affordable housing.
“We’re making sure the capital funds are available,” she said.
Shelley said HUD is investing $800 million to make multi-family housing units energy efficient.
“We are developing national standards when it comes to inspection of real estate,” she said. “Pubic housing stock continues to age.”
Shelley said among the agency's goals are support of underserved communities and ensuring access to affordable housing by increasing availability.
HUD provided Indiana with 288,213 additional housing vouchers to serve the homeless population in the state, she said, noting that a problem is people returning to local communities after contact with the criminal justice system.
“Housing of a returning citizen does not increase crime in a community,” she said. “People of color and with mental health disabilities are disproportionately being sent to prison.”
Shelley noted that the Kokomo Housing Authority has started a program to house people convicted of a crime and is providing mental health services.
“When we invest in housing, we build communities,” she explained, “with access to grocery stores and health care.”
Shelley pointed out that HUD is investing $2.1 million in Indiana to reduce the number of households with a lead hazard. HUD is also helping people in the housing program begin to build financial assets to purchase a home in the future.
“There are opportunities that are in existence to make sure that everyone will have a place to lay their head,” Shelley said.