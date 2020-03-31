ANDERSON — The number of positive tests for the COVID-19 virus in Madison County continues to climb.
The Madison County Health Department reported Tuesday that another nine county residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
That brings the total to 38, 34 positive tests in the past four days.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said most people in Madison County are not taking the pandemic seriously.
“The numbers will continue to increase as long as people continue to act like this doesn’t affect them,” she said. “It’s really frustrating.
“We need everyone to do their part,” Grimes said. “Until we all stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing, the virus will continue to spread.”
The county’s first positive test was reported March 18.
The latest report showed seven women and two men tested positive. Their ages ranged from 50 to above the age of 80.
Three women were over the age of 90, one was in her 80s, two in their 60s and one woman in her 50s. The two men were in their 60s.
Grimes said one positive test came from a local nursing home, and Bethany Pointe reported Monday that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Grimes said the positive test was at an extended care facility.
“It has been addressed by Dr. (Stephen) Wright and Dr. (Troy) Abbott,” she said. Wright is the county health officer; Abbott is president of the Madison County Board of Health.
Grimes said people in extended care facilities should not be taken to the hospital emergency rooms.
“We continue to grow each day and as testing becomes more available, our total cases will continue to increase steadily,” Grimes said.
Because of federal privacy laws the health department is not disclosing where the person lives, worked or anything specific for each patient.
Data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,159 positive tests statewide with 49 deaths reported. A total of 13,373 people have been tested statewide.
In a letter posted on the health department’s website, Grimes expressed frustration with having to deal with essential and nonessential businesses.
“We’re insisting that they operate differently,” she said. “Every business has a reason why they believe it is essential.
“We told them they can open with curbside service and with no one in the store,” Grimes said. “We’re trying to work with people and to be consistent.”
For a repeat offense the business will be issued a written warning and eventually could be facing a $2,500 per day fine.
“We know it’s not fair for people to be walking around the clothing department,” Grimes said of people shopping for more than just the essential items. “But we can’t enforce it and the stores can’t enforce it.”
The Howard County commissioners and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore amended their emergency declaration to prohibit stores from selling nonessential items.
The order was issued, they said, because it was unfair to businesses deemed nonessential that were required to close and to discourage people from browsing in the stores still open.
Grimes said she didn’t know how such an order could be enforced.
“We’re struggling with enforcement of the order we have now,” she said. “We can’t stress enough for people to stay home.”
