ANDERSON — An Ohio man is facing a possible prison sentence of up to 116 years if he's convicted of two Level 1 felony child molesting charges.
Zachary Custer, 29, Middleport, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 1 by Anderson police.
Custer is charged with two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting that carry a possible penalty of 20 to 50 years and a Level 3 felony charge of vicarious sexual gratification, which carries a possible 3- to 16-year sentence.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the late Anderson Police Department Detective Larry Crenshaw, the incident took place in July 2018 after Custer moved in with relatives in Anderson in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.
During an interview in October at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, a 7-year-girl and her 5-year-old brother reported they were sexually assaulted by Custer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the two children told family members that they were both touched by Custer, who also forced the boy to touch his sister.
According to the report, Custer heard what the children were saying and ran out of the house, leaving his personal belongings and never returned.
Crenshaw’s report states that Custer was arrested and incarcerated in Ohio on unrelated charges and while at a halfway house in Chillicothe told another person at the Terry Collins Re-entry Center that he apologized for what he did and was high on methamphetamine at the time.
The other offender said there was no reason for Custer to apologize except for what happened with the two children.
During Custer's initial court appearance Thursday, Criminal Magistrate Jason Childers set a $35,000 surety bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.