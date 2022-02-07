ANDERSON — Purdue University’s Center for Early Learning recently released its multiyear longitudinal study that showed that kids enrolled in On My Way Pre-K programs outperformed their peers well into elementary school.
On My Way Pre-K is a statewide program that aims to provide low-income families with high-quality prekindergarten education before kids head into elementary school.
Southview Preschool, a part of Anderson Community Schools, is one of the On My Way Pre-K programs in Madison County. Sonia Caldwell, director of Southview Preschool, expounded on the importance of programs like this and preschool in general.
Caldwell, who previously taught kindergarten, said kids are going into elementary school with fewer skills each year. Programs like On My Way Pre-K teaches kids important skills needed for elementary school and often align with kindergarten standards.
The study collected data on 376 On My Way Pre-K students from the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years. To compare, the study collected data on 182 students from other prekindergarten programs those same school years. All 558 students were retested in the 2020-2021 school year when they were in third and fourth grades.
The findings show that kids who attended On My Way Pre-K programs outperformed the comparison group in school readiness and language and literacy during prekindergarten.
The study also found that these students who attended On My Way Pre-K programs outperformed the comparison group in terms of their math and English/language arts scores on the Indiana Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network in third and fourth grades. ILEARN is a state-issued standardized test that measures student achievement and growth.
On My Way Pre-K students in third and fourth grades scored 11.8 points better in math and 9.39 points better in English/language arts compared to their peers on ILEARN.
Caldwell, in her first year as director at Southview Preschool, is in the midst of collecting local data.
Initial data was collected at the beginning of the school year. Later this month, students at Southview Preschool will be assessed again to measure growth halfway through the school year. Final data is collected at the end of the school year.
“After this first year, we’ll have a ton of data,” Caldwell said, pointing out that even without data, she can tell the students are doing well.
“Just looking at it, we know that those kids are excelling, especially in the area of literacy … they seem more like kindergarteners.”
On My Way Pre-K also offers grants, in the form of a voucher, to 4-year-old kids from low-income families through the Child Care and Development Fund. The vouchers offer the kids access to high-quality prekindergarten where they might not have otherwise. Providers that offer On My Way Pre-K programming are not required to accept the vouchers.
Southview Preschool, which offers a morning and afternoon preschool program, accepts students with On My Way Pre-K grants.
Typically, preschoolers are enrolled in either a morning or afternoon session; however, kids with a voucher can be at Southview for the full school day.
“They do the AM program with one teacher, and then they do the PM program with another teacher,” Caldwell said.
According to the study by Purdue, On My Way Pre-K families had a difficulty finding preschools. In the 2016-2017 school year, 53% of the parents surveyed said that without On My Way Pre-k, their kids would have stayed home or they were unsure if they could find another preschool or child care to attend.
“It gives a good group of kids that allowance to be there all day and help those parents out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.