LOGO21 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT.jpg

PENDLETON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Crash Team investigated a personal injury crash that happened Tuesday on Fall Creek Drive south of Indiana 38 outside of Pendleton.

A white 2004 Pontiac Vibe was driven by a Pendleton man traveling northbound on Fall Creek about a quarter of a mile south of Ind. 38 when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was transported to IU Methodist in critical condition. Pendleton police and fire departments and Madison County EMA assisted at the scene.

Tags

Trending Video