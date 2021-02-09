PENDLETON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Crash Team investigated a personal injury crash that happened Tuesday on Fall Creek Drive south of Indiana 38 outside of Pendleton.
A white 2004 Pontiac Vibe was driven by a Pendleton man traveling northbound on Fall Creek about a quarter of a mile south of Ind. 38 when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was transported to IU Methodist in critical condition. Pendleton police and fire departments and Madison County EMA assisted at the scene.
