PENDLETON — One suspect was taken into custody without incident after a Pendleton Police Department officer was dispatched to a bank robbery at Star Financial Bank on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect ordered bank employees to give him the cash from the drawers and implied that he had a weapon and was willing to use it.
No one involved was injured.
The investigation will be handled by Pendleton Police Department. Anyone who witnessed something related to this incident can call the department at 765-778-3933.
