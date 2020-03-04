ANDERSON — Willie Alex “Terell” Owens Jr. was wearing a white rosary around his neck and clutching a tissue as he listened to opening statements in his murder trial on Wednesday.
Owens, 35, of Anderson is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Tommie L. Griffin, 39, in 2019.
Deputy Prosecutor Samantha Green said Griffin and Owens weren’t friends, but they frequented some of the same places socially and knew the same people.
The night before Griffin’s death, he and Owens had celebrated New Year’s Eve at the same bar with their different friends and both ended up at a party in Anderson the morning of Jan. 1, 2019.
“Despite celebrating the New Year and everything it could have held, Tommie Griffin never got to see it,” Green said. “He was murdered that morning. Shot in the head three times by Willie Owens as he sat in his truck after the party.”
She said Owens shot Griffin because he felt disrespected by Griffin throughout the night.
“And no one disrespects Willie Owens,” said Green.
Green said Owens was at a party at a private residence that is often referred to as an “after set party” where people gather after the bars close. Owens was with his then-girlfriend, Brittany Bucci, and they ran into Griffin, she said.
The three talked for a moment and as Griffin walked away, he shook both Bucci’s and Owens’ hands, said Green. Owens took the action as a sign of disrespect because before Bucci began dating Owens, she was in a relationship with Griffin.
She said Owens was also upset with Demond “D-Bo” White, who was a close friend of Griffin’s, after White got into a physical altercation with him at a bar on New Year’s Eve.
“He couldn’t get to D-Bo that night, but he could get to Tommie Griffin,” Green said.
At the after set party, Owens walked into a room where Griffin was having sex with a girl he had formerly been in a relationship with and “that was the last straw,” she said.
Green told jurors that witnesses will testify about what they saw before the shooting and what Owens said after they heard the gunshots that killed Griffin. She said witnesses will testify that Owens and another man ran up to a vehicle, jumped inside and told the people to drive away as Owens talked about “head shots.”
Owens then told people what to say if they were interviewed by police to help hide his crimes, Green said.
Defense attorney Spenser G. Benge told jurors Green had presented the story in a “nice, neat little bow,” but her version is not what happened the morning Griffin was killed.
He said the witnesses’ stories changed over time and there were a number of inconsistencies in the case.
“At first blush, it might not sound like much of a difference,” said Benge.
He accused the police officers investigating the shooting of bullying and threatened people to change their stories. He said information provided by witnesses during the investigation that implicated other suspects was overlooked in order to charge Owens with Griffin’s murder.
As his attorney spoke to the jurors, Owens leaned forward and nodded occasionally.
Benge cautioned jurors to view the evidence in the case carefully and with the presumption that his client is innocent.
The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday morning in Madison Circuit Court 4 before Judge David A. Happe.
