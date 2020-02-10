ANDERSON — Opponents of the proposed drug treatment center in Anderson have filed an appeal in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 seeking to overturn the project's approval.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 8 approved the special exception that was requested by Aspire Health Indiana and Progress House to open a 100-bed facility for men only at the former Mockingbird Hill site.
The unanimous vote by the BZA came following three hours of testimony for and against the treatment center and came after several continuances were granted to allow the opponents more time to prepare their presentation.
The appeal was filed on Friday and includes as plaintiffs the names of numerous property owners in the area of Ridgeview Drive.
The request for judicial review contends the members of the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals failed to consider how the project would affect the current use and value of neighboring residential properties.
“That the proposed use would be detrimental to public convenience and welfare by jeopardizing the safety, security and comfort of the permanent residents of the community and that the proposed use would interfere with and diminish the quality of life in the community,” the appeal reads.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
