ANDERSON — John Houts told the crowd of about 300 at Dickmann Town Center that he was there because someone loved him more than he loved himself.
A recovering addict, Houts shared his personal story Monday evening during the fourth annual Madison County International Overdose Awareness Event.
"I think I was a drug addict from the get-go. It made me feel good and I didn't want to stop," Houts said.
He has fought addiction for nearly three decades, he said. As a teenager, he started smoking marijuana before moving on to other drugs.
Chronic pain from a back injury led to getting hooked on pain pills.
After a stint in prison he entered and graduated from drug court.
"The very first thing I did was get drunk and high," Houts said.
Back on the road to recovery, Houts said, this time is different. He's changed his thinking, attitude and behavior and he credits Man4Man Ministries in Anderson with helping him do that.
In work release he went to Man4Man at 415 Main St. looking for a paycheck but found more. "Having that job really changed my life," he said.
Also motivating Houts was wanting to be a good father and have his children in his life again.
His daughter Skylar also spoke at the event saying she wanted to speak on behalf of kids raised by addicts.
She remembers watching the police take her father to jail when she was just 5 years old.
"Your 5-, 6-, 7-year-old may not understand, but they will remember that feeling for the rest of their life," she told the crowd.
The event also included a panel of law enforcement and people from the local recovery community.
Topics discussed included availability of Narcan to treat overdose victims, the Recovery Works Grant, educating youth about addiction, changing attitudes about addiction and giving addicts released from jail or prison the best chance at staying clean.
Event organizer Jessie Slaven said there have been 39 overdose deaths in Madison County this year.
At the close of the two-hour event, balloons were released as a memorial to those lost to overdose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.