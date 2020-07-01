ANDERSON — Long before there were the Holiday Inn and Ramada motels in Anderson, the Mark Motor Inn was the only motel along Scatterfield Road.
The Mark Motor Inn opened at the intersection of Scatterfield and Mounds roads in the 1960s, and last year the city condemned the building then known as the Economy Inn.
This week the Anderson landmark fell victim to the wrecking ball with the current property owners hoping to attract a new business to the location.
The demolition of the Economy Inn was a combined effort of the current owners Anderson Hotel LLC and the city of Anderson.
Davis Excavating is doing the demolition work that is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
Bobby Shah with Anderson Hotel LLC said the owners paid $52,500 of the $65,000 cost.
He said Anderson Hotel has owned the property, which does not include the Wing On restaurant property, for the past two years .
“We’re looking to find an alternative use,” Shah said. “It could be a good location for a convenience store, fast food restaurant, gas station, car dealership or a medical clinic.”
He said the owners are open to either leasing the property or selling it.
“It’s an excellent location,” Shah said. “There have been a few people interested in the property.”
The property is included in the Opportunity Zone which provides investors with incentives to invest in a new development.
Shah said if Mounds Mall would reopen it would increase interest in the property.
“We feel confident that Anderson is growing,” he said. “We’re optimistic that over time the corner will be developed by the right user.”
Shah said there are a lot of potential development opportunities that can take place on the property.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the property has a lot of potential.
“It would be a good location for a gas station and convenience store,” he said.
Within the past few years there was interest from Casey’s General Store to open a store on the south side of Mounds Road at the Scatterfield Road intersection.
“It depends on what happens with the mall,” Winkler said. “Or if the future lake in Anderson becomes a reality. The property is well positioned.”
A traffic count done by the Madison County Council of Governments shows more than 20,000 vehicles pass the intersection on a daily basis.
The city of Anderson condemned the property in February 2019 after several telephone calls about people living in the building.
The former owner of the building, Natverial Patel, died in May 2017 after falling from a ladder.
According to the tax records with the Madison County Treasurer’s Office, ownership was transferred in 2018 to Anderson Hotel LLC, based in Virginia from Natraj Inc.
The property has an assessed value of $262,500.
The tax records show Natraj Inc. took ownership in 2011.
