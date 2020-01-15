ANDERSON — For more than two decades, Melinda Padgett’s career has involved being a voice for the victims of crime.
Padgett, 66, is retiring as the director of the Madison County Victim Advocates at the end of the month. She recently received the Outstanding Victims’ Advocate award from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council.
She plans to travel, spend time with her grandchildren and do volunteer work following retirement.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Padgett has the heart and passion for victims.
“It has been apparent throughout her career,” he said. “Her support for the advocates has been outstanding.”
Cummings said Padgett was instrumental in the formation of the Victim Rights and Survivors of Homicide groups and in the formation of the child and domestic violence fatality teams.
“I knew her retirement was coming,” he said. “The award was the cap to an outstanding career. It becomes a part of your life; but knowing you helped a victim go through the process is rewarding.”
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester worked with Padgett for many years in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
“The position as victim advocate just fit her,” he said. “When you think about a victim advocate you think of Melinda.”
Koester said Padgett was not just there for the victim but was an advocate for them.
“She was one of the few that I dealt with if a victim wanted a harsher penalty through a plea agreement, she let you know the victim wanted something more,” he said. “Through her years of service she was a great addition for the office.”
A graduate of Indiana University with a degree in criminal justice, Padgett worked three years with Madison County Court-Appointed Special Advocates and became a victim advocate for the county in 1999 and was named director in 2010.
“I was an advocate for children through CASA. I was a voice for those that can’t speak for themselves,” Padgett said.
She said being a victim advocate is a mix of her interests in police work, courts, law and social work.
Each of the advocates are assigned to a particular court and Padgett has worked in Circuit Court Division 3 for most of her career.
“It is a tough job,” she said. “You’re dealing with victims that at times are in a very emotional state. They act out as they process grief and anger.”
Padgett said the advocates have to give families bad news when cases are continued, in some instances for years.
“We’re with them through the whole case,” she explained. “We try to work with the victims through the anger, acceptance of and being OK with the outcome.”
Padgett said the victim advocates are assigned to 1,000 cases per year.
“I was coming to work the other day and noticed the snowflakes,” she said. “I thought of a case five years ago where a child was the victim of molest.
“She loved to sing and everyone believed she had potential,” Padgett recalled. “She did have potential and had been through so much. You do the best you can and hope you helped one person.”
Padgett said being an advocate is her job, but she tried not to take it home.
“I have a full life,” she said. “But mentally this is not an 8-hour job.”
Padgett said the toughest case was the Geraldine Jones case.
Jones is serving a 40-year prison sentence for the kidnapping and murder of Anderson resident Samatha Fleming in 2015.
“That is still a mind-boggling case,” she said. “There was no reason for it. I got to know the victim’s mother and it was a case that went on a couple of years.”
Padgett said when a jury returns a verdict of not guilty it is tough on the victims.
“Sometimes the victim or the family doesn’t want to accept a plea agreement,” she said. “We try to reason it out with them. You never know what a jury is going to do.
“The families have to testify and to relive the trauma of an event,” Padgett said. “It’s like going through the crime all again.”
Conversely, there is happiness when a guilty verdict is returned and the victim or their family got justice.
“But I can see both sides,” she said. “Two families are destroyed.”
Domestic violence cases are difficult, she said, because sometimes the victims want the no-contact orders dismissed.
“We’re trying to protect them and their children,” she said. “But at times they don’t want any help. We can see the cycle of violence.”
