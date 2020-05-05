ALEXANDRIA — The financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to come into view for the city of Alexandria, and the picture isn’t positive, Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman told the City Council on Monday.
The issues include nonpayment of utilities by residents, delayed tax draws and inquiries by lenders concerned about the city’s ability to pay.
“The COVID situation is very fluid. It’s making the money situation very fluid,” she said.
VanErman said she initially was told by state officials that the barometer for the health of the county would be whether commercial users paid their utilities. But, she said, they have been relatively steady.
It’s the residential user who will need to be held accountable for their payments, VanErman said.
“We’ve got some big holes being dug by our residential customers right now,” she said.
Compounding the problem, VanErman said, is that Indiana law prevents the city from collecting past-due utility bills after July 1.
The city, like many others, also faces a delayed tax draw because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order allowing residents to make spring tax payments late without penalties and interest. The measure applies whether or not residents experience employment difficulties because of the stay-at-home order that allowed only essential employees to continue working.
VanErman said she initially was told it shouldn’t be a problem because homeowners with mortgages typically save up to pay their taxes in escrow accounts. However, she said, few actually do.
In addition, VanErman said she believes, because of the permanent loss of businesses and jobs due to the pandemic, the nation stands on the verge of a foreclosure epidemic not unlike that of the Great Recession in 2008.
“If anybody falls delinquent on their taxes, we’re not going to get that till they collect it,” she said.
The city also has received an inquiry from the Bank of New York concerned about its ability to make its monthly $36,000 payments on a $360,000 utility department loan. VanErman said the city right now is in a position to meet its obligations.
Councilman Jeremy VanErman, Darcy VanErman’s husband. suggested restructuring the city’s debt might help.
“It could insulate us, or at least stop some of the bleeding,” he said.
Though she liked the idea, Darcy VanErman has her doubts.
“We’re so debt heavy right now, I don’t know that anybody would even look at us,” she said.
Other council members asked whether the city would be able to cut costs somewhere. But Council President Patty Kuhn said she couldn’t see where any real cost saving could be realized.
“Our income is going to be down, and we’re living on a shoestring anyway,” she said.
