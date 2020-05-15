ANDERSON — Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic can be seen at Little League fields around the county, which sit vacant while youth baseball and softball organizations grapple with questions of if, when and how to play full or partial seasons this summer.
“There are a lot of questions,” said Aaron Higgins, president of Anderson Youth Baseball and Softball. “There have been a lot of questions from parents and kids. We’re already two weeks past when a normal season would be completed.”
Officials from leagues around Madison County agree that a truncated season — even one that begins in mid-June — would bring with it a host of logistical and financial challenges. Higgins said that his organization, while still hoping to field 29 teams that would play at least an abbreviated schedule, has only nine sponsors lined up for those teams. Other considerations include the possibility of league schedules stretching into August or later, which would set up potential scheduling conflicts with schooling as well as the use of city-owned facilities, which might be needed if youth football leagues are given the green light to begin practices around that time.
June 14 is the date put forth by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb in the state’s phased reopening plan for when recreational sports leagues and tournaments can resume, which presumably would apply to Little League organizations.
“Even if we started June 14, we haven’t had a draft yet,” said Marc Milburn, vice president of Anderson Youth Baseball and Softball. “We haven’t had tryouts. So realistically, if you start June 14, you’re going to have to give them two or three weeks of practice, so then you’re looking at July 4. If you carry on the season, do you play a modified schedule? Would it really be worth it to do it?”
Higgins was planning a conference call this week with the presidents of youth leagues in six other districts to discuss several scenarios and glean ideas for planning and executing at least a partial season. He then planned to bring those ideas to the AYB board for consideration. The league has also distributed a brief survey to parents through its Facebook page to ensure their feedback.
“Eighty percent (of the responses) are saying, we want the kids to play, even if we start in July,” Higgins said. “I’m inclined to kind of put it in the parents’ ballpark as to whether they want the kids to play.”
Other leagues in the county have already decided to cancel their seasons, including leagues in Alexandria and Pendleton. A statement on Pendleton Junior Baseball Facebook page announcing the cancellation said in part: “Realistically for our volunteer organization, there is a large requirement for our volunteers to follow the necessary CDC two-step cleaning process before, during and throughout play, requiring and monitoring mask usage or monitoring the social distancing policy for players and fans.”
Officials with the Lapel Youth Baseball League declined requests for comment on this story.
Other officials are still holding out hope for at least a partial season, but they acknowledge that even as restrictions on gathering sizes are eased, accommodating the dozens, or even hundreds, of people who would be at league facilities with multiple diamonds in use would be difficult.
“Everybody has been pretty understanding,” said Chris Sheldon, vice president of White River Little League. “They want to see their kids play, but they don’t want to put everybody at risk. First on our list is keeping everybody safe.”
Regardless of the decisions made and the number of games, if any, that are played, the coronavirus pandemic will alter yet another traditional element of summer for many local families.
“You have your first-time kids, and then you have your 12-year-olds that this would be their last season to play in Little League,” Higgins said. “Those kids are just like seniors in high school. They’re losing out on that rite of passage to play their last season in Little League.”
