ANDERSON — Lilly McIntyre had big plans for her 13th birthday.
After months of planning and preparation, however, schools began to close, and 17 days before her birthday, the party was canceled.
“The hardest thing was I know she ... had been looking forward to it for so long,” said Cara McIntyre, Lilly’s mother. “It was so hard because I couldn’t plan anything like we normally do.”
McIntyre said she began to discuss postponing the party with her daughter when the schools announced on March 13 that classes would not immediately resume after spring break.
The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb on March 23 made their traditional party gatherings of 50 or more people in attendance impossible.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Cara said. “That was the hardest thing because I know how hard of a year she has had.”
This was Lilly’s first year to attend a public school, but before Christmas break she was sick for about two weeks. The week she returned, she broke her tailbone in a sledding accident and missed her first school dance.
“We had everything all planned out,” her mother said. “We had her first dress and everything, and then she couldn’t even go to her dance. She was like, ‘Well, at least I have Christmas and my birthday.’”
Lilly said birthday celebrations are always special. This year she wanted to have a neon-themed celebration with about 14 friends invited for a sleepover.
“One year we celebrated her birthday two weekends in a row because she had a sleepover one weekend and then the family and all the friends over the second weekend,” Cara said.
This birthday, Lilly celebrated with friends and family online, and her mother put a birthday sign in the front yard encouraging people to honk.
“Me and my mom and dad just hung out and my nana came over and baked me a cake, and we just had a little thing,” Lilly said.
Mother and daughter laughed as they recalled the unusual celebration.
“All weekend before her birthday my dad would drive by and honk, and a few of her friends would drive by,” Cara said.
She said Lilly’s birthdays are always a little hectic, and while this wasn't the birthday they originally planned, it was still memorable.
“It’s been good to just spend time with each other,” Cara said.
NEW CELEBRATIONS
As the stay-at-home order was extended and restrictions tightened, celebration ideas flourished online with people organizing virtual karaoke parties on video or streaming platforms and taking turns being the DJ.
The classic sleepover has evolved into care packages with nail polish, facial masks and microwave popcorn being sent ahead of the celebration and everyone participating by video as they watch a movie together.
Ashley Heiney, the owner of Once Upon A Princess in Anderson, is offering inexpensive one-on-one Facetime calls with a princess or video birthday parties where the princess logs on and does activities for as many children as the parents want on the call.
Heiney said all 62 of her characters are available for the celebrations.
“We have also partnered with a pottery studio to do paint-from-home kits,” Heiney said. “She mails them everything they need, and I’ll go live and paint a piece of pottery or a canvas with them.”
Heiney said a group of business owners nationwide collaborated on the virtual party ideas to “offer magic in such unmagical times.”
Lilly said her advice for others celebrating during restrictions is to “be grateful for what you can do or do have, because sometime it might not be there.”
In the end, she said, she wouldn't have changed anything.
Cara has promised her daughter a second celebration later this year after restrictions have been lifted.
“The one thing that I keep telling her is we have to keep our faith and pray about it and not let it get us down,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.