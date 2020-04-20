ANDERSON — Among the greatest challenges of providing long-term virtual education because of the COVID-19 pandemic is making sure students with individual education programs, from those with simple speech problems to those with significant physical and cognitive disabilities, don’t fall through the cracks.
Madison County school officials report their districts are rising to those challenges, which include ensuring students have the materials they need, case conference committees can meet and lay out goals and plans for reaching them, and conducting individual evaluations to determine whether goals are met.
Angie Vickery, director of special education for Anderson Community Schools, said parents have become the lead teachers, and teachers have become the support team. She said she’s pleased with what she is seeing.
About 1,500 of ACS’s 7,000 students have the individual education programs, referred to as IEPs.
“The parents say, ‘I appreciate your teachers now. I understand what they go through,’” she said. “Even if we give learning packets to them, parents aren’t teachers. That’s where we come in and say, ‘This is how I would do this. This is what I would recommend.”
However, Vickery said she has some concerns looking into the future, including conducting state-mandated evaluations, which are more effective when done in person, and helping special needs students transition back into the school buildings in the fall.
Ashley Cave, director of exceptional learners at Alexandria Community Schools, said students there continue to receive services tailored to their individual goals and IEPs.
“Alexandria Monroe Community School staff are maintaining diligent efforts to ensure the needs of all students are met with dedication and a commitment to the learning of every child,” she said. “The teachers of record are reaching out to students via digital platforms and recording videos for students to watch and review as well as learn new information. Our paraprofessionals are working with students as well through digital platforms, phone calls, and emails.”
Though it can never replace face-to-face education, at Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, the power of technology in some ways is able to enhance education for special needs students, said Superintendent Bobby Fields.
“Fortunately, we added an extension to student Chromebooks before this all began that allows them to have material read to them,” he said. “This extension also provides speech to text, which converts the student’s verbal response to written format. Our special education teachers are providing support to students in implementing this on their devices.”
Several districts, including Frankton-Lapel, also are experimenting with teletherapy to provide individualized services.
“Our speech therapists have created a website that has been shared with families that includes resources that parents can use with students at home to work on specific skills” Fields said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.