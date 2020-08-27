ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra has announced changes to its 53rd season, including some cancellations and rescheduling, in the interest of presenting events safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were hopeful that we would be able to perform most if not all of the season as scheduled,” ASO conductor Rick Sowers said in a video message to patrons. “It has been clear for some time now that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this would not be safe for our musicians and staff, our audience members or the Paramount staff.”
Changes to the season are as follows:
• A Little Night Music — Sept. 3 — Canceled
• Crouching Tiger and the Firebird with Andre Gaskins, cello — Rescheduled to March 27, 2021
• Halloween 2020 — Canceled
• A Symphony Christmas with Jon McLaughlin and Sarah Scharbrough McLaughlin — Rescheduled to June 5, 2021 (programming will be modified)
• Feb. 16, 2021 — Canceled
• Dance! — April 17, 2021 — No change
• Added concert: A free summer outdoor patriotic concert in early July 2021, location and time to be announced.
An email has been sent to patrons who purchased tickets that are affected by these changes.
“Those who purchased tickets for the 2020-2021 season will be contacted in the next few weeks to discuss what they would like to do,” Sowers said.
Patrons may apply the paid amount to a future performance, donate the amount paid or request a refund. Gift certificates with an expiration date of April 17, 2021, will be extended an additional year.
The ASO office can be reached at 765-644-2111, or by visiting the website www.andersonsymphony.org.
