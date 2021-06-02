INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s formal mask mandate ended in early April, just days before lawmakers left Indianapolis, but continues to wane this month as Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the mandate on state facilities and outdoor school activities.
His latest executive order outlining continued pandemic precautions, signed Friday, will expire at the end of the month, on June 30. On that date, public schools no longer need to require masks and school boards can make their own safety determinations.
Some congregate state facilities, including prisons, state hospitals, the Indiana Veterans Home and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, will still have mask mandates. COVID testing and vaccination clinics will also continue requiring masks.
Some Indiana municipalities, including Indianapolis, continued their mask mandates even after Holcomb lifted the statewide mandate, with Indianapolis’ up for renewal on June 7.
According to senior advocacy group AARP, 15 states and the District of Columbia still have mask mandates, including Indiana neighbors Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan. Ohio lifted its mask mandate on Wednesday.
As vaccination rates improve, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their coronavirus guidelines, saying fully vaccinated individuals (two weeks after their final dose) may resume most activities without masks, social distancing or quarantining.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in crowded places with strangers, as only half of the population has received at least one shot. Indiana lags slightly behind the national average, with 46.5% of the population fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Holcomb’s office said in the release that continuing the public health emergency would allow the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds – including funds for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Holcomb didn’t indicate whether the public health emergency order would be renewed at the end of the month.
