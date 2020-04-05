ANDERSON — With the latest directive extending Indiana’s stay-at-home order through May 3, there will be an impact on the local economy.
“It’s beginning to have some impact,” Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Friday of the steps being taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Right now they are still all up and running,” he said of the local factories. “With the automakers shutting down, we knew that was going to be the case.”
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., during a Friday webinar hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said the federal government is in the process of implementing the CARES Act providing $2 trillion in economic aid.
“The small business loan program will be administered by the Small Business Administration to respond to the consumer needs,” he said. “They’re in the process of clarifying how the program will work.”
Young said there are three different avenues for businesses, large and small, to get assistance through the aid program.
“There is a forgivable loan program of up to $10 million to cover fixed costs and payroll,” he said. “There is the disaster pandemic fund and the payroll protection program.”
Winkler said assistance by the federal government’s aid package will be available to local companies. Companies with fewer than 500 employees can have access to up to $2 million.
“The extended unemployment benefits will take some of the sting out of the impact,” Winkler said.
Indiana provides up to $382 in weekly unemployment benefits and the federal government is providing an additional $600.
Unemployment benefits have been extended from 26 to 39 weeks.
Winkler said independent contractors can file through their banks for a one-time payment of $10,000.
He said loans are available that will be forgiven if the company can document that they continued to pay their employees.
Winkler said the city’s economic development department continues to be in contact with local companies and potential investors in Anderson.
“With some of the foreign countries coming out of the pandemic, the supply chain may not be impacted as much as was anticipated,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.